Proport i . onl

Estimate the gender distribution of your followers and those you follow,

based on their profile descriptions or first names.

Many tech leaders follow mostly men, but I want to follow a diverse group of people.

Twitter Analytics doesn't tell me the gender distribution of those I follow, and it doesn't try to identify gender-nonbinary people. So I built this tool for myself and put it on GitHub. It's inaccurate and it undercounts nonbinary folk, but it's better than making no effort at all.

I want you to be able to do this, too. Estimate the distribution of those you follow and see if there's room to improve!